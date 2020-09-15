Births for Tuesday, September 15
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Brianne Deller and Zachary Kessler: of Wrightsville, Sept. 12, a daughter.
Kandace (Guyer) and Joshua Godfrey: of York, Sept. 12, a son.
Courtney (Rhine) and Colton Kirchner: of Seven Valleys, Sept. 12, a son.
Tosha (Shorb) and Jason Trostle: of Hanover, Sept. 12, a son.
Megan Lefever and Cody Hoover: of York Sept. 12, a daughter.
Sara and Kerry Warfel: of York Haven, Sept. 14, a daughter.
Amanda (Salinas) and Micah Lehman: of York, Sept. 14, a daughter.