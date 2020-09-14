'Smash Bash' lets people take out frustrations by breaking things

The York Revolution hosted Smash Bash, a communal therapy session, Sunday at PeoplesBank Park.

The event was designed to empower the York area to take out its collective frustration on inanimate, delightfully breakable objects of all kind, according to a news release.

In partnership with Re-Source York, the Revolution created five “rooms” on the field of PeoplesBank Park stocked with household items ranging from small appliances to doors, toilets and more, as well as the implements participants could use to turn each into cathartic piles of pieces.

“Sometimes, you just got to let it out,” said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. “With everything our community has gone through this year, we thought York could use a safe place to vent the frustration we’re all feeling. The pandemic can postpone lots of things in our lives, but it can’t keep us from finding creative and fun ways of coping together.”

Re-Source York, the nonprofit home improvement and home furnishings resale store that helps fund Bell Socialization Services, donated dinged and damaged items not quite suitable for resale

Proceeds from the event will benefit Re-Source York and the York County Community Progress Council.

Upcoming events at the park include a showing of the children's movie "Moana" Sept. 25 and live music sponsored by the Appell Center for Performing Arts on Sept. 26 and 27.