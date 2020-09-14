Births for Monday, September 14

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Gabriella Oberti and Phillip Lough: of York, Sept. 10, a daughter.

Michelle Negrete and German Dominguez: of New Oxford, Sept. 10, a daughter.

Allison (Harper) and Adam Smith: of Hanover, Sept. 10, a son.

Kelly and Brian Webb, Jr.: of Manchester Md., Sept. 11, a daughter.

Emily (Wise) and London Longenecker: of York, Sept. 11, a son.

Josephine (Baum) and John Keesey: of Red Lion, Sept. 12, a daughter.

Stacey Lee (Baker) and Christopher Dull: of Dover, Sept. 12, a son.