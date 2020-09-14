Births for Monday, September 14
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Gabriella Oberti and Phillip Lough: of York, Sept. 10, a daughter.
Michelle Negrete and German Dominguez: of New Oxford, Sept. 10, a daughter.
Allison (Harper) and Adam Smith: of Hanover, Sept. 10, a son.
Kelly and Brian Webb, Jr.: of Manchester Md., Sept. 11, a daughter.
Emily (Wise) and London Longenecker: of York, Sept. 11, a son.
Josephine (Baum) and John Keesey: of Red Lion, Sept. 12, a daughter.
Stacey Lee (Baker) and Christopher Dull: of Dover, Sept. 12, a son.