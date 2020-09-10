Flash flood watch in York County, several counties through 11 p.m.
Lindsay C VanAsdalan
York Dispatch
A flash flood watch is in effect through 11 p.m. Thursday for York, Adams, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
The National Weather Service reported that slow-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms could cause very heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon and evening, according to a news release.
That could result in flooding, mainly in small streams and urban areas, the release states.
