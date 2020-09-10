SUBSCRIBE NOW
Flash flood watch in York County, several counties through 11 p.m.

Lindsay C VanAsdalan
York Dispatch

A flash flood watch is in effect  through 11 p.m. Thursday for York, Adams, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

The National Weather Service reported that slow-moving showers and isolated thunderstorms could cause very heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon and evening, according to a news release.

That could result in flooding, mainly in small streams and urban areas, the release states.

Check back for updates.

Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic issues in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, September 10, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo