Births for Tuesday, September 8
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Whitney McCrea and Mason Hughes: of York, Sept. 1, a son.
Regina (Klunk) and Jesse Rager: of Spring Grove, Sept. 2, a daughter.
Nicole Columbia: of New Freedom, Sept. 2, a son.
Shanice Smith and Joshua Null: of York, Sept. 2, a daughter.
Sarah (Vrabel) and Chad Thoman: of Wrightsville, Sept. 3, a son.
Lenorra Watson and Nasi Abney: of York, Sept. 3, a daughter.
Creelyn Kinard and Tyler Ruth: of Red Lion, Sept. 3, a daughter.
Ashlynn Hower and Zachary Gaus: of York, Sept. 4, a daughter.
Sierrah Sexton and Kerry Barton II: of Red Lion, Sept. 4, a daughter.
Hanna (Wirth) and Alexander Kocman: of York, Sept. 4, a son.
Samantha Eaton: of Spring Grove, Sept. 4, a son.
Julia Parthree and Avery Greene: of Dover, Sept. 5, a son.
Janelle and Nate Jones: of York, Sept. 5, a daughter.
Alyssa Aubel: of York, Sept. 5, a daughter.