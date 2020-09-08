SUBSCRIBE NOW
Births for Tuesday, September 8

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Whitney McCrea and Mason Hughes: of York, Sept. 1, a son.

Regina (Klunk) and Jesse Rager: of Spring Grove, Sept. 2, a daughter.

Nicole Columbia: of New Freedom, Sept. 2, a son.

Shanice Smith and Joshua Null: of York, Sept. 2, a daughter.

Sarah (Vrabel) and Chad Thoman: of Wrightsville, Sept. 3, a son.

Lenorra Watson and Nasi Abney: of York, Sept. 3, a daughter.

Creelyn Kinard and Tyler Ruth: of Red Lion, Sept. 3, a daughter.

Ashlynn Hower and Zachary Gaus: of York, Sept. 4, a daughter.

Sierrah Sexton and Kerry Barton II: of Red Lion, Sept. 4, a daughter.

Hanna (Wirth) and Alexander Kocman: of York, Sept. 4, a son.

Samantha Eaton: of Spring Grove, Sept. 4, a son.

Julia Parthree and Avery Greene: of Dover, Sept. 5, a son.

Janelle and Nate Jones: of York, Sept. 5, a daughter.

Alyssa Aubel: of York, Sept. 5, a daughter.