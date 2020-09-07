York City to conduct Clean Sweep this week

Staff report

York City will conduct a Clean Sweep program this week in the east end of the city.

On Wednesday and Thursday, officials from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff's Department, York City Public Works and York City Permits, Planning and Zoning Department will focus their attention on the area of the city east of Sherman Street, according to a news release.

The Clean Sweep will focus on specific neighborhood concerns, including code violations, quality of life concerns, parking issues and abandoned vehicle, the city said.

Residents do not have to take any action, the city said.

