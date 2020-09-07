Police: 17-year-old shot in York City

Staff report

A teenager was shot Sunday evening in York City, police said Monday.

York City Police were called to the 800 block of West Princess Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and treated, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the tip line at 717-849-2204; by calling the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219; or through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com by clicking on submit a tip. All tips are anonymous.