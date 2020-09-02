At York County Prison, 169 inmates have had COVID-19, most asymptomatic

At York County Prison, 169 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, county officials announced in a news release Wednesday.

Of the inmates who tested positive, most were asymptomatic and 12 have fully recovered, the release states. The prison's medical staff have performed a total of 1,091 nasal swab tests.

Case numbers at the prison have increased recently, which was to be expected given the case counts in York County and across the commonwealth, the release states.

Extra mitigation efforts to address the spike include opening another housing unit to allow more social distancing.

"The prison will continue to work with its health care provider and implement the recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for

Disease Control to the extent feasible to continue prevention efforts and to ensure those who are ill receive necessary medical care," the release states.

Case counts in York County set a record in August after dropping in June and July.

