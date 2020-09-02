SUBSCRIBE NOW
Labor Day Sale: Save 97%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
NEWS

Local obituaries for Wednesday, September 2

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Abrams, Barry

Balakier, Maxine

Beckmeyer, Ruth

Bentz, Catherine

Berry, Dean

Bixler, George

Bunner, Dale

Deardorff, Joanne

Delbaugh, James

Eichelberger, Paul

Hoffman, Mildred

Hollands, Georgia

List, Michael

Muir, John

Pendergast, Thomas

Reynolds, Dorothy

Shaffer, Linda

Smith, Raymond

Snyder, Susan

Stahle, Richard

Stein, Helen

Thompson, Joan

Troutman, Brenda

Wells, Willie

Yeaple, Robert