Power outages multiply with severe weather in York County

Severe weather is causing thousands of power outages in York County.

Met-Ed does not have estimates of when power will be restored for the 5,303 customers experiencing outages as of about 6 p.m. Friday.

Franklin Township had the most outages, at 1,340, or 64.95% of customers, and all 252 of Franklintown borough's customers are currently experiencing outages.

The National Weather Service had forecasted strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rainfall as possible for Friday afternoon and early evening.

