Crews on the scene at least two hours for York Township fire

Crews were still battling a structure fire in York Township as of about 6 p.m. Friday.

Yoe Fire Co.pany crews were dispatched at about 3:50 p.m. to the 700 block of Connolly Drive, according to York County 911.

York County 911 supervisors could not confirm the severity of the blaze, or how many were displaced, but noted that the Red Cross was on the scene assisting a family.

