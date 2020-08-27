Severe thunderstorm watch for York County until midnight

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight for York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service reported severe thunderstorms with winds of 60 miles per hour were expected to hit the county through Thursday evening.

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible, the National Weather Service reports.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to continue Friday and Saturday afternoon, with local heavy rainfall Saturday.