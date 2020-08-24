York County has 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

York County had 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 3,136 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there was an increase of 426 positive cases, making an overall total of 129,474 since the pandemic began.

There one new death in the state, which did not occur in York County. The overall statewide death toll now stands at 7,579.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were about 23 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 810,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.7 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S., with the death toll hitting 177,000.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the correct number of Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Aug. 24. The number is 7,579.

