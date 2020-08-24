Employee at York County Judicial Center tests positive for COVID-19

A state court administration employee who works at the York County Judicial Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts announced Monday.

The AOPC could not provide details about the specific office where the employee works, said spokesperson Stacey Witalec.

"While contact tracing efforts have just started, at this time there is no indication the public was exposed to the affected employee," the news release stated.

Friday was the last day the employee worked in the judicial center, and the he or she wore the recommended personal protective equipment and maintained social distancing while interacting with others, the AOPC stated.

The areas where the employee worked or "had physical contact" have been cleaned, and anyone who was potentially exposed will be notified by contact tracers with the York City Bureau of Health, the news release states.

Two York County employees who work at the judicial center — one person from the Clerk of Courts Office and the other whose office was not identified — have tested positive for the virus in the past two months.

