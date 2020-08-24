Births for Monday, August 24
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Katy Hutcheson and Chad Peck: of Red Lion, Aug. 18, a son.
Laura and Ryan Hughes: of Gettysburg, Aug. 18, a daughter.
Jennifer Floray-Selegrath and Donald Selegrath: of York, Aug. 19, a daughter.
Emily (Poukish) and Joseph Hribick: of Lancaster, Aug. 19, a daughter.
Cristina Serrano and Devante Lucas: of York, Aug. 19, a daughter.
Megan Melhorn and Janpol Laracuevente: of Harrisburg, Aug. 20, a son.
Kiley (Protheroe) Eisenbise and David Williams: of Red Lion, Aug. 20, a son.
Lea Guinn and Tim Ries: of Spring Grove, Aug. 20, a daughter.
Allison Cline and Sergio Solorio: of York, Aug. 20, a daughter.