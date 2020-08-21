PIAA approves start of fall sports season, practices can begin Monday

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

After weeks of debate, fall high school sports will begin Monday.

The PIAA board of directors voted Friday afternoon 25-5 to continue with the scheduled start of the fall sports season for schools in the state that are permitted and willing to participate.

Friday's PIAA decision goes against the recommendation of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to delay any youth sports until 2021. Wolf has reiterated that he believes sports should wait until the new year in an effort to ensure kids can receive an in-person education this fall.

Multiple York County schools are either going to start the year with a hybrid online and in-person plan or have recently discussed alternate options for school to reopen. On Thursday night, the Dallastown school board debated its superintendent's recommendation that schools operate virtually and fall sports be canceled, before the motion was eventually tabled.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi has said that whether students are learning in a classroom or at a computer screen, they should be eligible to play sports this fall. Wolf previously said it would be hard to justify kids participating in contact sports if they weren't able to safely meet in schools.

The back and forth between Wolf and the PIAA really heated up earlier this month after a statement made by Wolf during a COVID-19 press conference. A question was asked about the potential for the limit of 250 people at an outdoor gathering to be adjusted for high school football games and Wolf took that opportunity to make his "strong recommendation" known.

"The guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," Wolf said.

That comment forced the PIAA board of directors into an emergency meeting and after another meeting the following day, the PIAA announced it would delay the start of the fall season to Aug. 24 and try to open a dialogue with Wolf to discuss his recommendation.

Lombardi said during the Aug. 7 meeting that while the organization preferred to be on the same page as the governor, his announcement was not technically something the PIAA had to abide by.

"We would like to have full support; however, it was a recommendation," Lombardi said. "It wasn't a mandate and it wasn't an order. If it was an order, we probably wouldn't be having the discussion we're having here today."

Since then, the PIAA has made multiple failed attempts to convince Wolf to change his recommendation. The organization sent a letter to his office and met with members of his staff, but never Wolf himself.

Recently New Jersey and Ohio have approved the start of fall sports seasons, while other states in the middle of the country have already began their fall campaigns.

Wolf's recommendation on Aug. 6 came just an hour after members of the York-Adams League voted to delay the fall sports season until mid-September, following the decision of other leagues in the area.

Under the Y-A League's plan, official football practices would begin Sept. 4, with heat acclimation starting Aug. 31, and the first games would be on Sept. 18. No scrimmages are allowed under the league's decision.

Golf would begin on Sept. 7; tennis would begin on Sept. 9; and all other sports would begin on Sept. 24. All contests for the fall will be league-only games, according to the plan. The schedules for fall sports will be released at a later time, league officials said.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.