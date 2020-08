Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lauren Barowski and Chad Feeser: of York, Aug. 14, a son.

Abby (Avant) and Eric Beruck: of York Haven, Aug. 15, twins, a son and a daughter.

Morgan Billet and Sean Healey: of York, Aug. 15, a son.

Jennifer (Riesett) and Albert McGhee: of Hanover, Aug. 16, a son.