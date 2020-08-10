York County has 19 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

York County had 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the total to 2,591 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there was an increase of 601 positive cases making an overall total of 119,453 since the pandemic began. About 77% of people who tested positive have recovered.

There were three new deaths statewide, none of which were in York County. The overall death toll now stands at 7,317.

The age breakdown of those who have been tested in the state are as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, there were 19.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 732,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 5.1 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — with cases spiking in some states, particularly across the Sun Belt and in the West — with the death toll hitting 163,000.

More:Language of the soul: Area orchestras grapple with COVID-19

More:Lincoln Charter plans to open community trauma center amid COVID-19 struggles