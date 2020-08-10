Births for Monday, August 10
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Heather (Brodbeck) and Jeremy Ramsey: of York, August 4, a son.
Jacqualyn (Kelly) and Robert Eshbach: of New Freedom, August 4, a daughter.
Linda (Bradley) and Timothy Sechrist: of Mount Wolf, August 4, twins, a son and a daughter.
Katie (O'Donnell) and Shane Rector: of York, August 5, a daughter.
Marissa Scrimshaw and John Cotto DeJesus: of York, August 5, a daughter.
Victoria and Zachary Wingate: of New Freedom, August 5, a daughter.
Chanthou Preap and Jhonerick Solivan: of York, August 5, a son.
Deyasha Jean-Baptiste and Jeremiah Jordan: of York, August 6, a daughter.
Cheyenne Fetrow and Brooks Ruth: of York, August 6, a son.
Sarah Bollinger and Korbin Rummel: of Hanover, August 7, a son.
Emily Burgess and Adam Weimer: of York, August 8, a daughter.