York County happenings: Road closure; new food pantry opens

Staff Report

PennDOT

Section of 616 to close

A section of Route 616 will be closed for up to 64 days for bridge demolition work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge carrying Route 616 over the southern branch of Codorus Creek near Seven Valleys will be closed starting Thursday.

Demolition work is slated at the site to remove an existing structure and replace it, PennDOT said in a news release.

While the portion of Route 616 remains closed, a detour will be in place that follows Main Street, Yellow Church Road, Larue Road and Seven Valleys Road.

Salem United Church of Christ

Community food pantry opens

Salem United Church of Christ, located at 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, has opened Salem Community Food Pantry in the rear of the church.

The pantry is available to all families and individuals in need. It offers a wide variety of fresh and nonperishable food items along with hygiene products and school supplies.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Donations are also being accepted. For more information contact 717-428-2443.