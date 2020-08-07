Flooding in York County: multiple sinking vehicles, water rescues reported

Several sinking vehicles and water rescues were reported after 4 p.m. Friday, according to York County 911.

The National Weather Service confirmed at about 5 p.m. that the county was seeing flooding, and a flood warning is in effect for York City and the central part of the county until 6:30 p.m., and for the southern part of the county until 7:45 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect for the county until 2 a.m.

It seems to be concentrated especially on the north side of York City, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Travis.

The heaviest rain is in the northern half, he said, and the weather service has received reports of several water rescues in cars.

York County 911 reported a water rescue on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township — confirmed to be a vehicle rescue with no passengers — at 4:18 p.m, and another on Roosevelt Avenue, in York City, at 4:49 p.m.

At least five sinking vehicles were reported, in West Manchester and Springettsbury Townships, and York City, after 4 p.m.