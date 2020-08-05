York County happenings: PennDOT project; free pain management class; blood drive

Staff Report

Dillsburg

Pavement project begins Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a pavement preservation project for a 3.8-mile section of Route 15 in Carroll Township near Dillsburg beginning Thursday.

Left turns will be prohibited from southbound Route 15 onto southbound Route 74 (North Baltimore Street) so the contractor can do inlet work in the left lane. This work is expected to be completed no later than Aug. 16.

Motorists can access Route 74 by continuing on to the traffic light at Harrisburg Street, turning left and taking Harrisburg Street to Route 74.

The project includes pavement preservation, patching, guide rail upgrades and drainage work.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions during the day and nighttime hours.

Agency on Aging

Chronic pain self management class

The York County Agency on Aging will be hosting a free virtual chronic pain self management class, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 17.

The class will run through Oct. 22 and will feature the following topics:

Physical activity

Action planning

Breathing techniques

Understanding emotions

Using your mind

Sleep

Healthy eating

The class is open to anyone 60 years old and older and caregivers to someone with chronic pain.

For more information or to register, call Megan at 717-771-9610 ext. 1017.

Red Lion UMC

Blood drive

Red Lion UMC, 1155 Felton Road in Red Lion, will be hosting a blood drive for the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, 11 a.m-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, inside the church Fellowship Hall.

All staff and donors will have their temperatures taken, and masks must be worn at all times. Beds, screening areas and equipment will also be sanitized after each use.

At this time children cannot be accommodated at CPBB mobile units.

Appointments are encouraged to help with social distancing. To make an appointment, call 1-800-771-0059 or visit www.717giveblood.org.

