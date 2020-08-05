SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
NEWS

Local obituaries for Wednesday, August 5

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Alarcon, Silvina

Beaverson, David

Beever, Rodney

Biesecker, Barry

Craley, Barbara

Grove, David

Hartman, Larry

Herman, Eugene

Hummer, Robert

Hunter, Grace

Jacobs, Nancy

Jones, Geraldine

Lauer, Richard

Lightner, Sandra

Loucks, Kevin

Martin-James, Loma

Miley, David

Palmer, Harry

Potteiger, Fay

Runk, Norma

Searfoss, Janet

Smith, Aaron

Sterner, Marian

Stevens, Geraldine

Stump, Wayne

Swope, Cindy

Thomas, Lowell

Waltemyer, Robert