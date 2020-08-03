Coroner: Loganville man falls from roof and strikes head, dies

A Loganville man died Monday morning after falling from the roof of his home, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Lewis Riese, 84, of the 300 block of Duke Street, was pronounced dead at about 9 a.m. Monday, the coroner's office reported.

Riese had been working on his when he fell suddenly, striking his head at about 8:29 a.m., says a release from the coroner's office.

First responders were unable to resuscitate him.

York County Coroner Pam Gay determined the cause of death was blunt force head trauma and determiend the manner of death was accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to investigate the incident, the report states, but there will be no autopsy.