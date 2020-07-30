Nearly 100 displaced, three firefighters taken to hospital after Econo Lodge fire

Dispatch staff

A two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon at the Econo Lodge in Manchester Township displaced nearly 100 people who are permanent residents of the hotel, officials said.

The American Red Cross said in a news release it is providing assistance, including shelter, resources and casework, to the families who were displaced by the fire in the 200 block of Arsenal Road.

The 29 families displaced by the fire included 61 adults and 33 children, the release said.

“We are bringing the full breadth of our services to support those who were impacted,” said Laura Hughes, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross.

“We are providing sheltering at a nearby hotel, meals, community resources, and recovery planning for everyone who was touched by this fire.”

No injuries were reported, according to a York County 911, but a supervisor said three firefighters were taken to York Hospital as a precaution for heat-related issues. Guests and residents of the hotel were evacuated safely.

The fire was reported at about 2:49 p.m. and was out at about 4:15 p.m., a York County 911 supervisor said.

No damage estimate was available Thursday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.