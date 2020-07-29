PIAA board approves start of fall sports season

ROB ROSE

The PIAA's board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with a plan that would see fall sports start with a normal schedule, but with a number of precautionary measures.

The move came as an increasing number of school districts throughout Pennsylvania have declined to send students back to classrooms in the fall as cases of the coronavirus continues to rise in the state and nationally.

The PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Steering Committee (SMAC) previously voted unanimously to approve fall sports to begin on Aug. 10 with heat acclimation and full practices set to start on Aug. 17, provided that safety guidelines and protocols are followed.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine declined Tuesday to endorse the sports oversight body's plan. Instead, Levine said the same data being used to decide how students will safely return to the classroom should also be used to make choices about athletics.

Football, soccer, field hockey, golf, cross country, tennis and girls' volleyball were all approved Wednesday to begin their seasons on time in August.

During the meeting, the board approved three potential plans for the fall sports seasons to begin. The first would be the normal start in August. Additionally, schools could choose to begin their competitions the week of Sept. 14 or in the final option, no later than Oct. 5.

As part of the SMAC vote, it was revealed that one positive test would force a team into a 14-day quarantine.

I broke this off the above. Because of policies that allow students who chose a cyber education to participate in sports, if schools were to go to with fully virtual learning it would not immediately end the season.

Some requirements for a return of football are: face shields are recommended for players on the field and on the sidelines, team boxes are extended to the 10-yard lines, the ball should be cleaned on a rotation and teams can minimize huddling.

York Suburban and South Western are the first two York County districts to approve hybrid returns to the classroom, while West Shore became the first school district in York County to move all classes online to begin the year.

West York Area school board members decided on Tuesday to adopt a hybrid model instead of an earlier plan for a full reopening.

It's also possible that the fall sports season could be altered or halted by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Department of Health or Department of Education.

