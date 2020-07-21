Horses reported at scene of barn fire in East Hopewell Twp.

Crews are on the scene of an East Hopewell Township barn fire with reports of horses trapped inside.

A York County 911 supervisor could not say if the horses were out of the barn, but did confirm there were horses at the scene.

Stewartstown fire officials were dispatched at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 13900 block of Glessick School Road near the intersection of Lentz and Bedrock roads.

No injuries have been reported so far, according to York County 911.

