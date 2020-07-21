Ex-state Sen. Mike Folmer sentenced to prison, probation for child porn charges

Former state Sen. Mike Folmer, 64, was sentenced Tuesday to up to two years in prison and eight years on probation following his release after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

He will also need to register as a sex offender for 15 years, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office.

Folmer was sentenced in Lebanon County court to one to two years in prison.

"This was a public official whose constituents trusted to do what’s right, but he failed. He engaged in the sexual exploitation of children,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro stated in the release.

Lawmakers are not above the law, Shapiro stated.

Folmer, a Republican who represented parts of York County, pleaded guilty in February to three second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography and to the felony of using an electronic device to commit the crime, court documents state.

It was a negotiated plea agreement, according to court records.

The former state senator from Lebanon was known for his legislative work supporting legal access to medical marijuana.

Folmer was charged in September after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that social-blogging site Tumblr found a user had uploaded an image of child pornography.

Folmer's attorney, Brian Perry, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Folmer has said he was dealing with "personal problems/issues and that he had received child pornography through his Tumblr blog," court records state.

He resigned following his arrest.

State Sen. Dave Arnold, a Republican, replaced Folmer following a special election in January for the 48th Senate District, which includes northeastern York County, a portion of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County.

