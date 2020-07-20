Births for Monday, July 20
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Amber and Trevor Lewis: of Fawn Grove, July 16, a son.
Kayla (Nace) and Samuel Collier: of Mount Wolf, July 16, a daughter.
Amanda (Moore) Moore-Bishop and Bradley Bishop: of Hanover, July 16, a daughter.
Heather (Weaver) and Zachary Lentz: of Spring Grove, July 17, a son.
Caitlin (Tyson) and Charles Beaverson: of Red Lion, July 17, a daughter.
Amanda Rayburn: of York, July 17, a daughter.
Brye (Noggle) and Ramon Coles: of Dover, July 17, a daughter.
Emily Hess and Larry Hare: of Glen Rock, July 18, a daughter.
Kristen (Knisely) and Adam McWilliams: of Red Lion, July 18, a son.