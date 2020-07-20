SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Births for Monday, July 20

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amber and Trevor Lewis: of Fawn Grove, July 16, a son.

Kayla (Nace) and Samuel Collier: of Mount Wolf, July 16, a daughter.

Amanda (Moore) Moore-Bishop and Bradley Bishop: of Hanover, July 16, a daughter.

Heather (Weaver) and Zachary Lentz: of Spring Grove, July 17, a son.

Caitlin (Tyson) and Charles Beaverson: of Red Lion, July 17, a daughter.

Amanda Rayburn: of York, July 17, a daughter.

Brye (Noggle) and Ramon Coles: of Dover, July 17, a daughter.

Emily Hess and Larry Hare: of Glen Rock, July 18, a daughter.

Kristen (Knisely) and Adam McWilliams: of Red Lion, July 18, a son.