SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
NEWS

Supreme Court's Ginsburg undergoing chemotherapy

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, holds up her hands as she and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrive to applause for a panel discussion celebrating Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to be a Supreme Court Justice, at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.