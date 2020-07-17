SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
NEWS

Local obituaries for Friday, July 17

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Baer, Meisha

Beever, Rodney

Borsa, Lillian

Burke, Keith

Craley, Darlene

Darr, Robert

DeSantos, Beatriz

Faber, Sundra

Good, Ruth

Greene, Erna

Heidler, Joseph

Henry, Mark

Hilt, Gregory

Houck, Betty

Hurley, Robert

Husson, Clarence

Irons, Patricia

Knisely, Denton

Lambert, Ann

Luckenbaugh, Robert

Myers, Kenneth

Senft, Donna

Snyder, Clyde

Stone, Paige

Stoner, Harold

Strickler, Kenneth

Strine, Anna

Swartz, April

Tyson, Judith

Wiltsey, Ryan

Wise, Angela

Zerphey, Matthew