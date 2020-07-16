SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
NEWS

Births for Thursday, July 16

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Gretchen Matteson and Dion Wilson: of York, July 10, a daughter.

Jenny (Warren) and Joseph Statella: of York, July 12, a son.

Erin and Lee Myers: of Dover, July 13, a son.

Aliyah Taylor: of York, July 13, a son.

Elise (Cropper) and Thomas Keener: of Crossroads, July 13, a son.

Rebecca (Heindel) and Scott Jensenius: of Mount Wolf, July 13, a daughter.

Vanessa (Godfrey) and Jeffrey Werner: of Glen Rock, July 14, a son.

Rebecca (Laracy) and Joseph Skehan: of York, July 14, a daughter.

Nicole Thompson and Shawn Leiphart: of Red Lion, July 14, a son.

Kate and Ross Grady: of York, July 15, a son.