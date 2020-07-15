York County banks, stores might not have exact change for you

Local banks and stores in York County are among those nationwide feeling the pinch from a coin shortage from the Federal Reserve — an unfortunate side effect of COVID-19.

With production slowed at the U.S. Mint and poor circulation of money through the economy since businesses shut down this spring, spare change is in short supply.

“We have seen decline,” said Ben Long, store manager for CVS, at 165 South Richland Ave., in York City, noting orders placed to banks to get change, which would typically return inventory of $200 worth of change, are only garnering between $30 and $50.

Though Long's store doesn’t have any policies in place, it is his recommendation that customers pay with a debit or credit card if they can, or round up their purchase to donate to the American Lung Association, a partner charity, he said.

Coin orders from institutions such as banks or credit unions have increased as regions reopened, but with production down and less change in circulation, that means the Federal Reserve's inventory is below normal, according to an online statement June 11.

Effective June 15, the Reserve began allocating distribution based on historical order volume for each coin denomination — pennies, nickels and dimes — and U.S. Mint production levels.

Nyree Hanes, owner of First Capital KiDZ Clothes & More in York City said she was not aware of the coin shortage, but has seen a lot more people paying with credit cards.

And the economy is seeing the effects of poor circulation locally, as she notes it's been slow at her store because fewer people have been out and about, especially at events such as First Friday.

"First Friday is a big thing for downtown York," she said. "Normally we have tons of people out there."

Chain stores across the U.S., which typically carry a lot of coins, such as grocery stores or gas stations, have made moves to try and stymie the shortage.

Stores such as Dollar Tree, CVS, Kroger and Wawa have asked customers to pay in exact change, use credit cards or round up their purchases and donate to partner charities.

Some local chains reached Tuesday confirmed their locations had put out signs asking for change or requested exact change — but declined further comment.

They referred The York Dispatch to corporate offices for comment.

Jackie Dunn, manager for a Manchester Township Sheetz at 215 Arsenal Road, said credit cards are preferred and her store does also have the Sheetz for the Kidz charity to which customers can round up and donate.

“If they’re able to give exact change, that’s the best way,” she said, though no customer will be penalized if they don’t have it.

Dunn said she cannot, however, offer customers change apart from a transaction “if people come in and say, 'can I get $10 in quarters' because they want to do laundry,” for example.

That's because her store only gets so much change per week from the bank.

In addition to stores, banks are also being encouraged by the Federal Reserve to only order the coin they need to meet near-term demand.

Banks can help replenish inventories temporarily by removing barriers to consumer deposits of loose and rolled coins, the Federal Reserve's statement notes.

BB&T — now merged with SunTrust to form Truist — which has eight branch locations across York County, released a statement Tuesday noting its change order clients are currently receiving coins based on availability.

“With each change order, most of our clients receive at least some coins, but we are monitoring amounts to ensure we have some available for all clients,” according to the statement.

As more coins return to circulation, officials expect allocations to increase but in the meantime clients have been aware of the shortage and very understanding, the bank noted.

Tony Rivas, branch manager at Wells Fargo, 12 E. Market St., in York City, said his branch tries to save coins for businesses that have higher need, but customers bringing in spare change would be a huge help.

The Federal Reserve noted its confidence that circulation will rebound once the economy opens "more broadly," but these temporary changes are necessary in the meantime.