Gov. Tom Wolf rolls out new restrictions on bars, restaurants

HARRISBURG — As coronavirus cases continue to surge in certain parts of the state, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced tighter restrictions on bars, restaurants, and other businesses statewide, as well as new limits on indoor gatherings.

Wolf said the “targeted mitigation efforts” are necessary to prevent Pennsylvania from experiencing a devastating rise in cases that threatens hospitals as seen in Southern states like Florida and Texas.

“When we hit our peak on April 9, we hit nearly 2,000 new cases that day,” Wolf said at an afternoon press briefing. “And what we’re seeing right now could soon be even worse than what we saw before.”

Under the new order, bars and restaurants will only be allowed to seat people indoors at up to 25% of their capacity (currently, seating is allowed up to 50% capacity). Seating will only be allowed at tables, and patrons can only order alcohol with a meal. Bar service is prohibited, but take-out alcohol is still allowed.

Outdoor dining restrictions will not change.

Music and nightclubs that serve only alcohol must close, while indoor gatherings and events will be limited to no more than 25 people. Outdoor events are limited to 250 people.

Additionally, businesses will be required to have employees telework, if the work does not need to be done in an office. Gyms and fitness facilities will be allowed to remain open, with the current restrictions remaining.

The rollbacks are the first the administration has announced since it began reopening counties in May. All counties currently are in the green phase, but masks are now required in retail and other commercial spaces.

