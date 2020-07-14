One arrested, second man sought in shooting of woman found near Indian Rock Dam Road

One York City men is charged with attempted homicide and police are looking for a second in an attack on a woman shot and left on the side of a rural North Codorus Township road, according to a criminal complaint.

Meredith Celest Wilson Keltner, 27, was shot five times, run over with a vehicle and left in an area off Indian Rock Dam Road on June 12.

More:Meredith's mystery: Why was the York woman shot and left to die?

More:Police: Drug bust nets 3,800 bags of heroin, $50,000 in cash

Roberto Rodriguez III, 20, of 240 E. Prospect St., is charged with two felony counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to police. Francisco A. Torres Rivera, 28, of 250 E. Princess St., will face the same charges when he is found.

Keltner told police she was fearful for her life as she began to walk away from a car on June 12. One of the men shot her, but she said she wasn't sure which one. She suffered one gunshot each to the neck, back, buttocks, thigh and foot. Her ribs were broken, along with her pelvis, when she was run over, the complaint said.

A passerby found Keltner lying on Smyser Road at 9:22 a.m. about 150 yards from the intersection with Indian Rock Dam Road. The small, hilly road is surrounded by thick foliage, and there are only three houses along it. There's a shooting range nearby, and police have said residents are used to hearing gunshots from there.

Keltner was in York Hospital for treatment for her injuries until at least July 2, but no condition update was available Tuesday.

Rodriguez was arrested Monday by Northern York County Regional Police and is in York County Prison on $200,000 bail. He faces a July 28 preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly. A warrant also was issued for Rivera’s arrest.

Witnesses, including Keltner, provided information to investigators that led them to 250 E. Princess St. in York City, the last known address for Rivera and a place frequented by Rodriguez.

Clothing belonging to Keltner was located in the home, and witnesses indicated Keltner left there the morning of June 12 in a blue Mazda driven by Rodriguez and occupied by Rivera, police said.

Rodriguez and Rivera later returned to the address in the vehicle without Keltner. A blue 2004 Mazda 3 was recovered near the 200 block of East Poplar Street, and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, police said.

Damage to the vehicle matched parts that were left behind at the scene on Smyser Road. Police also found hair and potential blood evidence on the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Rivera's whereabouts should contact 911 or the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.