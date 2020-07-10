York County has 77 new positive or probable COVID-19 cases

York County had 77 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, bringing the total to 1,791 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

There were also four new deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 61 people.

Statewide, 1,009 more people either tested positive for the virus or were considered probable cases, bringing the total to 93,876 people since the outbreak began.

And there were 32 new deaths in the state, bringing the overall death toll to 6,880.

About 175 of the total newly reported cases resulted from an influx of lab results and were not from the last 24 hours, the Health Department stated.

Listed below is the age breakdown of Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive for the virus:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

26% are ages 65 or older

Alternatively, 25,798 York County residents have tested negative for the virus, amounting to about 3.2% of the 804,764 people in Pennsylvania who tested negative.

As of Friday morning, there had been nearly 12.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide since the start of the outbreak, with 555,875 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

