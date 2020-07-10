SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
NEWS

Local obituaries for Friday, July 10

Staff Report
Obitis logo

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Bair, Norma

Beers, Clair

Beever, Rodney

Bodani, Francis

Croucher, Roy

Daniels, Joseph

Davis, Harry

Deffinbaugh, Dovington

Dubs, Marion

Eyster, Hilda

Faber, Sundra

Flinchbaugh, Gary

Hallas, Elsie

Hemler, Rosemarie

Keller, Cilgia

Kern, Antonia

Kirkland, Raymond

Miller, Cynthia

Myers, Norma

Nichols, Sharon

Noll, Karen

Peregoy, Susan

Prye, Connor

Veach, Arley

Wallick, Janet

Waltemyer, Charles

Zeigler, Joanne