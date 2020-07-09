York County has 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

York County had 22 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the total to 1,714 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The death toll for York County remained at 57, with no new deaths reported Thursday.

Statewide, 719 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 92,867 people since the outbreak began.

And there were 36 new deaths in the state, bringing the overall death toll to 6,848.

Listed below is the age breakdown of Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive for the virus:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24

37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older

Alternatively, 24,803 York County residents have tested negative for the virus, amounting to about 3.2% of the 787,156 people in Pennsylvania who tested negative.

As of Thursday morning, there were nearly 12.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 550,327 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More:York Hospital sees increase in COVID-19 patients, but plenty of beds remain

More:Wolf's mask order inflames partisan fight over virus