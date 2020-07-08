Severe thunderstorm warning, flash flood watch in York County

York County is expected to see severe thunderstorms until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and possible flash flooding until 8:45 p.m.

A storm was spotted over Windsor, between Emigsville and Hallam, and there were 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, according to radar.

The National Weather Service reported that a spotter saw pea- to nickel-size hail, which is expected to damage vehicles if hit. Wind gusts are also expected to damage trees, roofs and siding.

Locations affected by the severe thunderstorm warning issued by the NWS include York City, Red Lion, Dallastown, West York,Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville, Wrightsville, North York, Mount Wolf, Windsor and Yoe.

Interstate 83 from mile markers 14 to 25 will also be affected.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with the storm, and that may lead to flash flooding, the National Weather Service reports.

Flooding was spotted over Hallam and eastern York County and is expanding westward into York City, according to reports. Up to 2 inches have fallen, and rainfall rates are as high as 5 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service notes that excessive runoff will flood small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Residents are warned not to drive through flooded roadways.