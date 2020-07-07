PennDOT wants to know what you think of two bridge replacement plans

PennDOT is seeking public input on replacing the Red Lion Road bridge in Felton — a six-month project expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed that fall.

Design plans will be available online between July 6 and Aug. 7, and the public will have the opportunity to comment using an interactive form, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

It would be a chance to assess the project's "potential effect upon Cultural Resources," a news release states.

"The goal of consultation is to identify historic properties potentially affected by the undertaking, assess its effects and seek ways to avoid, minimize or mitigate any adverse effects on historic properties," according to the National Historic Preservation Act.

PennDOT announced Monday that about 50 feet would be reconstructed along each approach to the bridge, and guard rails would be updated.

Red Lion Road runs over the North Branch Muddy Creek in Felton, north of the intersection with Rippling Run Road.

Built in 1951, the 82-foot steel I-beam bridge would be lengthened by 4 feet, and changed from I-beam to steel multi-girder. The curb-to-curb width of 28 feet would be increased to 30 feet to accommodate two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders.

Once construction begins, a 10-mile detour would utilize state roads but there would be no direct accommodations for pedestrians, as the bridge would not be wide enough for both vehicles and pedestrians at the time, according to a news release.

To comment online, visit the District 8 website at penndot.gov/District8. Translation and interpretation services, or other special needs can be accommodated by contacting PennDOT project manager Roumen Kachev at rkachev@pa.gov, or 717-787-4225.

Additionally, another bridge replacement project will be up for review online during the same time frame.

The Bryansville Road, or Route 851, bridge over Scott Creek, about 0.75 miles west of the intersection with Delta Road (Route 74), in Peach Bottom Township will also be replaced.

Built in 1950, the steel arch culvert bridge would be modified and replaced on its current alignment, and the roadway would be reconstructed between 100 feet and 150 feet on each approach. Guard rails would also be updated.

Construction would occur in the summer of 2022, at which time there would be a detour of about 6 miles using state roads for three to four months.

A public comment form can be found on the District 8 website under "Bryansville Road Over Scott Creek."