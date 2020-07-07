Fourth of July Sale Is On.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
NEWS

DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

COLLIN BINKLEY
The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a student town hall at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The latest Nationâs Report Card shows eighth-gradersâ scores in U.S. history and geography declining since 2014. DeVos on Thursday, April 23, 2020 called the results âstark and inexcusable.â (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anything less, she says, would fail students and taxpayers.

DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump administration launched an all-out effort to get schools and colleges to reopen. Audio of the call was obtained by The Associated Press.

“Ultimately, it’s not a matter of if schools need to open, it’s a matter of how. School must reopen, they must be fully operational. And how that happens is best left to education and community leaders,” DeVos told governors.

More:Pence's Pennsylvania plan includes Lancaster County fundraiser

More:With little state input, school officials grapple with reopening plans

President Donald Trump has insisted that schools and colleges return to in-person instruction as soon as possible. Trump said Monday on Twitter that Democrats want to keep schools closed “for political reasons, not for health reasons.”

“They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it!” Trump tweeted.

Trump scheduled a White House event for later Tuesday to press his case for reopening schools. Vice President Mike Pence and education and public health leaders were expected to attend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out guidance for schools last month, including staggering schedules, spreading out desks, having meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria, adding physical barriers between bathroom sinks and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

Spring Grove High School graduate Adelia Hilt wears a mask before entering individual drive-up stage walk ceremonies at the school's stadium Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graduates, with up to seven members of their immediate family, had the opportunity to walk across the stage with their diplomas and pose for professional and family photographs. The school graduated 302 seniors.Bill Kalina photo

In the call with governors, DeVos slammed districts that plan to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week. She called out Fairfax County Public Schools, which is asking families to decide between fully remote instruction or two days a week in the classroom.

“A choice of two days per week in the classroom is not a choice at all,” DeVos said, noting that the district’s distance learning last spring was a “disaster.”

Her criticism of schools’ distance education efforts extended across the country. DeVos said she was disappointed in schools that “didn’t figure out how to serve students or who just gave up and didn’t try.” She said more than one state education chief told her that they also were disappointed in districts that did “next to nothing to serve their students.”

The same thing can’t happen again this fall, she said, urging governors to play a role in getting schools to reopen.

“Students across the country have already fallen behind. We need to make sure that they catch up,” DeVos said. “It’s expected that it will look different depending on where you are, but what’s clear is that students and their families need more options.”

Alan Suderman contributed to this report.