Antlerless deer hunting licenses go on sale Monday for Pa. residents

Anterless hunting licenses will be available to Pennsylvania residents beginning Monday, county officials announced.

The cost for resident hunters is $6.90 per license.

Non-residents can apply beginning July 20, at a cost of $26.90 per license. Applications should be mailed, along with payment in the form of a check or money order, to the York County Treasurer’s Office, 28 E. Market St., Room 126, York, PA 17401.

Hunters can check the status of their applications on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at pa.wildlifelicense.com.

For questions or concerns, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 717-787-4250 or visit pgc.pa.gov.

