York Haven woman to stand trial for allegedly hiding dead grandmother in freezer

Cynthia Carolyn Black will go to trial for allegedly hiding the remains of her deceased grandmother, Glenora Reckord Delahay, at her Warrington Township property while continuing to collect Delahay's Social Security payments.

In a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Richard Thomas in Dillsburg, Black stipulated to the affidavit of probable cause, meaning the defense and the prosecution agreed to forego additional testimony at the hearing, except for two questions.

Black's attorney, public defender Karen Byrnes-Noon, asked Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jason Groff the date of the last Social Security payment deposited into Delahay's bank account and the names on the bank account.

The last payment was deposited Nov. 3, 2010, Groff said, and there were three names on the account: Delahay, Black and Black's mother, Glenora Waltzinger.

Black, 61, of the first block of South Front Street in York Haven, is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. That means she didn't have to post any cash to remain free, but she could forfeit that amount if she misses court proceedings.

She is charged with the second-degree felonies of theft and receiving stolen property and the misdemeanor of abuse of a corpse.

Her formal arraignment is set for Aug. 5.

More:No cause of death for grandmother whose remains were found in Dillsburg-area freezer

More:Police: York Haven woman arrested after freezing grandmother's remains

The body in the freezer: Delahay's body was discovered in February 2019 when two potential home buyers interested in the Warrington Township property were exploring an outbuilding, charging documents state.

The women who were checking out the property opened a chest freezer inside the outbuilding and saw what appeared to be human remains, police said.

The remains were in black garbage bags and covered with a blanket, police said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay ruled the cause and manner of Delahay's death as undetermined because of the significant amount of decomposition.

Delahay of Ardmore, Delaware County, was about 96 years old in March 2003, which is around the time Black claimed her grandmother had died of natural causes, police said.

Black and Delahay shared the home in Ardmore, police said, and Black allegedly moved Delahay's frozen body to the Warrington Township home, 40 Kralltown Road, when she moved there from Delaware County, according to court documents.

More:Police: Decomposed body found in chest freezer on Dillsburg-area property