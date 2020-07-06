York County Libraries announce limited in-person browsing hours

Staff Report

The York County Libraries have announced limited browsing hours have now begun at Martin Library, located at 159 E. Market St. in York, and Guthrie Memorial Library, located at 2 Library Place in Hanover.

Library members will be able to enter the two buildings to browse collections in specified areas. There will be a dedicated time for older adults and vulnerable individuals from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at both locations.

All state Health Department and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.

For more information on specific days and times of operations, visit yorklibraries.org.