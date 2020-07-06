Woman accused of killing girlfriend at Pinchot State Park will go to trial

Jolie Danielle Harris, who is accused of murdering her partner, Lauren Gallagher, during a camping trip at Gifford Pinchot State Park, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Richard Thomas.

Harris' case will be held for the York County Court of Common Pleas, Thomas said. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5, but Thomas said her trial will likely be delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kara Bowser said Harris, who is charged with homicide, remains ineligible for bail and will return to York County Prison to await her trial.

Deputy Chief Public Defender Ronald Jackson and assistant public defender Ashley Keefer are representing Harris.

Background: Harris, 39, of School House Lane in Broomall, Delaware County, is accused of killing 37-year-old Gallagher during a camping trip at Pinchot State Park in Warrington Township on the first weekend in June.

Gallagher died of sharp-force trauma to the neck, York County Coroner Pam Gay has said.

"Sharp-force trauma" means wounds inflicted with a knife or other sharp weapon or object.

Police said someone had used Harris' cellphone to search the internet for information about using antifreeze as a poison and about the location of the windpipe on the human body.

Police found a geode, a type of rock, and a razor knife that appeared to have dried blood on them, charging documents state.

The cellphone and a dead dog were found inside the couple's vehicle, police said.

