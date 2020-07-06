Tractor-trailer fire spreads to nearby building in Codorus Twp.

A tractor-trailer fire spread to a nearby building in Codorus Township Monday evening, a York County 911 supervisor confirmed.

More:Fire caused by illegal fireworks displaces 10 in York City

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the call in the 2000 block of Daron Road at about 4:45 p.m. Monday and were put the fire out.

Crews were still on scene as of about 7:30 p.m.

The 911 supervisor noted there were no known injuries or displacements.

— Check back for updates.