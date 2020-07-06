'Get Outdoors (GO) York!' is now underway throughout York County

Staff Report

The 13th annual "Get Outdoors (GO) York!" program is now underway and runs through Aug. 30.

A partnership between WellSpan and York County Libraries, the "GO York!" program promotes reading and physical activity for children in the summer.

Through the program, 30 wooden posts with an attached etched rubbing plate are hidden in various parks and along trails in York County. Participants use a crayon or colored pencil to rub the picture on the etched plate onto the corresponding page within their activity book.

Rubbing sheets can be picked up curbside at the library. This year, all hidden posts have a unique four-digit code that participants enter through their library accounts to receive credit for the hike.

For more information visit www.GoYork.org.

