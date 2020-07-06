Fourth of July Sale Is On.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
NEWS

'Get Outdoors (GO) York!' is now underway throughout York County

Staff Report
Trish Walizer of West Manchester Township makes an etching during a letterboxing outing with her family as part of the Get Outdoor (GO) York program at Sunset Lane Park Thursday, June 8, 2017. Participants follow clues in their activity book to find a post with an etching plate. The goal is collect as many of the 30 etchings from around the county in their books. Her family has collected 12 etchings so far this year and has participated in the program for nine years. The program, in its 10th year, is a made through a partnership between WellSpan Health and York County Libraries to promote healthy activity and reading. For more information on the program got to www.GoYork.org. Bill Kalina photo

The 13th annual "Get Outdoors (GO) York!" program is now underway and runs through Aug. 30.

A partnership between WellSpan and York County Libraries, the "GO York!" program promotes reading and physical activity for children in the summer.   

Through the program, 30 wooden posts with an attached etched rubbing plate are hidden in various parks and along trails in York County. Participants use a crayon or colored pencil to rub the picture on the etched plate onto the corresponding page within their activity book.

Rubbing sheets can be picked up curbside at the library. This year, all hidden posts have a unique four-digit code that participants enter through their library accounts to receive credit for the hike.

For more information visit www.GoYork.org.

More:More than just reading: York libraries summer program returns with new focus