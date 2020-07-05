Fire caused by illegal fireworks displaces 10 in York City

Staff report

A fire caused by illegal use of fireworks displaced 10 people in York City early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire in the 600 block of Manor Street was reported just after 12:30 a.m., according to 911 call records.

When crews from the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Service arrived, there was fire visible on the second-floor rear balcony and along the roof line of two homes, the department stated in a Facebook post.

The fire was confined to those two houses, according to the post.

The blaze caused $75,000 in damage to one house and $50,000 in damage to the other, the department said.

The fire was caused by fireworks being set off illegally in the city, the department said.

Six adults and four children were displaced by the fire, according to the department.