Senior Commons at Powder Mill hosting free online cooking class

Staff Report

The Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York has announced they will be hosting an online cooking demonstration from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Culinary Director Jessica Pies will show a step-by-step process for making a blackberry peach grilled cheese with bacon and roasted balsamic honey carrot fries.

To help prepare for the class, individuals should purchase the following items: blackberries, peaches, goat cheese, fontina cheese, brie, bacon, sourdough bread, baby carrots, balsamic glaze and honey.

The class is free, but individuals must call 717-741-0961 to register for the Zoom link.

