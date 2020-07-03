Local obituaries for Friday, July 3
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bankert, Anna
Beckley, John
Beever, Rodney
Bond, Faye
Davis, Harry
Descar, Violet
Eaton, Gary
Faber, Sundra
Godfrey, Sharon
Gustafson, John
Harbaugh, Donald
Hill, David
Holland, Michael
Holmes, Vincent
Howard, Norma
Hoyt, Patricia
Jefferson, Russell
King, Hilda
Kornbau, Maryann
Luckenbaugh, Miriam
Miller, Mary
Olphin, Sara
Quinones, Michael
Ryan, Elmer
Schell, Joyce
Schuhly, Margaret
Smith, Catherine
Smith, Edwin
Spurley, Velma
Steinfelt, Richard
Stewart, Kenneth
Wagner, George
Weisser, Blaine